Lupane police tries to build case against MRP President

Mthwakazi Re[public Party has accused the police of trying to build a case against it President Mqondisi Moyo over triumphed up allegations.

"We are reliable informed that the police in Lupane after failing to build a case against Mqondisi Moyo and 10 of MRP leaders now have shifted their focus to innocent villagers in Lupane," said the party in a statement.

"The CID law and order Lupane summoned and questioned the four acquitted Mlamuli Secondary School,. School Development Committee (SDC) members for several hours before they were made to write signed caution statements. All this is simply being done just to find a case against Mqondisi Moyo."

The party said the police have once again summoned two more villagers who were sent with a letter to Chief Mabhikwa to inform him about the community celebrations.

"We encourage our people not to be intimidated by all this its just the work of the devil some where in Harare's corridors of power. The truth is everyone is watching now the Zimbabwe government can not afford another Gukurahundi genocide. This is 2016 Gukurahundi and tribal politics wont work just leave us alone," said the party.

"This case is baseless and malicious its only meant to put fear in our people. The government should know that we know their strategy of killing people, arresting people, harassing people, bribing some and maiming, intimidating and denying them right to shelter, food, education, etc. As part of punishment since 1980, there is nothing new you can offer. But this time we are equal to the task. Asijiki asibuyeli emuva."

