Morgan Tsvangirai , the legitimate President of Zimbabwe- supporter

An MDC-T supporter Esau M'Zambia Milanzi‎ has claimed that his party leader Morgan Tsvangirai is the only legitimate leader of Zimbabwe despite having been blocked several times to head the nation by Zanu PF.

He said the ad nauseum "coalition foul play" cries being leveled against MDC-T by quite a few quarters are quite predictable: apart from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) which has failed to even make an impact of its existence even to its leaders' own siblings and spouses, an unknown entity going by the name ZUNDE whose only member is its leader himself, has joined in the fray.

"In order to safeguard their (MDC-T) own position," Benjamin Paradza, the former judge who unceremoniously fled the bench wailed in the press, "MDC-T is imposing preconditions..." he ranted. And this man talking about conditions was once a judge in Zimbabwe to whom the setting of conditions is not a new phenomenon in his profession," said Milanzi.

"Talk about, selective amnesia! The MDC-T has every right to set conditions, everything in life is about conditions. The man, who used to be quite logical way back then and during the course of his work in the courts, earned the respect of the Goat Herder needs to wake up and smell the coffee."

He said this is politics and about the future of a country and not about funny courtroom wigs...

"I apologise to all my good friends in that profession for this jibe but Mr One-Man-ZUNDE must not give the Goat Herder the excuse to bash him for being childish and attention-seeking. This has been a long winding road. Surely he cannot expect us to grant relevance to an irrelevant one-man-outfit. Yes, we will cherry pick who we feel is closest to the things that we believe in: we know what we are doing..." he said.

