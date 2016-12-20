Home | Africa | Change imminent more than before- Musewe

A political commentator Vince Musewe has said by the look of things change is becoming more imminent than before due to the deteriorating situation in the country.

He said its very easy to be pessimistic especially given the rate of economic decline and the seemingly directionless politics and the lull in the activism that all excited people in the second half of this year.

"I don't want to be pessimistic but choose to believe that the only thing that's constant is change and we must all embrace it. 2017 should be an eventful year as the country goes into its seasonal political activity as elections draw near," he said.

"On my mind is the question of what should we do differently to cause the results that we want? I am certainly looking forward to a closer working relationship with politicians community and civic leaders business leaders and social movements to chart an economic transformational blue print that we must sell to Zimbabweans so they can vote in their millions especially the youth. I also intend to launch a re-invent Zimbabwe campaign where we must imagine more and dream bigger and differently to change our language and expectations about the future."

He said the nation is blessed because it is endowed with skilled personnel who are peaceful and are now stronger.

"We can create the Zimbabwe we all want. Wishing all my followers an awesome mental break despite the economy. The only thing exciting about the future is that we can dare to invent it! God bless Zimbabwe and it's people," he said.

