Home | Africa | Worker sues NRZ for over $28 825, 22 salary arrears

A National Railways of Zimbabwe employee has sued employer over salary arrears amounting to $28 825, 22.

The employee Tendai Bob Guti filed summons against NRZ at the Bulawayo high Court on December 15.

"The plaintiff's claim against defendant is for payment of the sum of $28 822, 22 being an amount due and owing by defendant for plaintiff's arrear net salary for the period ending on July 30 2016 when plaintiff was discharged from employment on medical grounds which amount despite demand defendant has failed, neglected and or refused to pay. Interest thereon from July 30 2016 to date of payment in full," reads the summons.

NRZ was given ten days to respond to the law suit and is yet to respond.

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa