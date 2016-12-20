Home | Africa | Robber stabs woman (60) three times demand his belongings
A 60 year old woman from Mzilikazi was attacked by a robber using flicker knife demanding his valuables.

This was heard by a Bulawayo magistrate when Stephen Moyo (34) was convicted for stabbing Ellen Ngulube (60) and he was sentenced to 24 months in jail.

The court was told that on December 15 this year at 7:40pm near Mashumba Shops in Mzilikazi Moyo met the old woman and produced a flicker knife demanding her belongings. He then stabbed her three times on both hands and once on the left leg demanding valuables.

The woman cried for help and three male adults visited the area where they arrested Moyo and took him to the police. The led woman sustained deep cuts on the left leg and on both hands and was taken to hospital for treatment.

