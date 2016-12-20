Home | Africa | Arrested touts get bail
Eight touts who were nabbed on Tuesday this week in Mvurwi will spend the holiday behind bars after they failed to pay $100 bail out each yesterday.

The touts were granted $100 bail out each by Guruve magistrate Antony Sanyatwi but only one tout managed to pay.

Today (Thursday) 22 December being a public holiday (unity day) the remaining seven will be celebrating the holiday behind bars.
 
Jane Mwanandimai prosecuted.

