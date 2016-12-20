Home | Africa | HIgh Court orders Grace to remove her representatives from houses
HIgh Court orders Grace to remove her representatives from houses



The High Court has ordered First Lady Grace Mugabe to remove her representatives from three houses she took over after a Lebanese national failed to refund her $1,35 million she paid for a diamond ring bought in Dubai.

In a ruling made Wednesday, Justice Clement Phiri said Mrs. Mugabe should also ensure that all workers who lost their jobs at the three properties owned by the diamond seller, Jamal Ahmed, are reinstated.

The first lady's attorney, Wilson Mnase, refused to comment. Mrs. Mugabe left the country Tuesday for Singapore with her husband, President Robert Mugabe, who is on annual leave.

Ahmad is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, who told VOA Studio 7's Blessing Zulu that the judge expressed disappointment over the way the case was handled as armed guards refused to accept summons sent to Mrs. Mugabe.

