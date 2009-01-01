Home | Africa | 'I'm not sabotaging Pasuwa', Omega Sibanda says

ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda has declared his unwavering support for Warriors head coach Callisto Pasuwa saying he is not plotting his downfall.

Sibanda and his un-identified 'gangsters' have in recent weeks been accused of working flat-out to sabotage Pasuwa, weeks ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Sibanda has since dismissed the allegations.

"You have done well my brother Callisto Pasuwa ,thank you said Sibanda .You can read whatever on social media, but the truth is we are one" he reportedly told guests at the NetOne- Warriors sponsorship unveiling.

"We are from the same mother, same father. We are fighting for the same things we want to bring back the AFCON .



'We are 100% behind Pasuwa,forget what you have read all those are lies from people trying to divide us".

