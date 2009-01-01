Home | Africa | Man kicks six month old son to death
A six-month-old boy died of injuries sustained after he got a thorough kick from his enraged father.

Chamunorwa Mavhunga aged 30 of Goromonzi is now facing murder charges.

The court heard that on December 6, Mavhunga had a heated argument with his wife Ndakarevei Madyo.

At the time Madyo was holding the baby.

Mavhunga is alleged to have punched Madyo and in a fit of rage heavily kicked the toddler.

The boy tumbled on the ground.

Mavhunga fled the house to an unknown destination.

According to reports, Madyo whisked the boy to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment and was released.

However, the boy died at home.

Acting on a tip off, police managed to track down and arrest Mavhunga.

Latest Nigeria News