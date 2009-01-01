Home | Africa | Frelimo forces raid Zimbabwe cattle

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC T) legislator for Musikavanhu in Manicaland, Prosper Mutseyami has accused Frelimo of Mozambique of raiding cattle in the eastern parts of the country.

Mutseyami said 49 cattle have been raided.

"In our country in the Eastern Region bordering Mozambique, we have a challenge of our cattle from Chipinge and part of Nyanga being raided by armed people.

" Looking at Musikavanhu, 49 cattle were taken from this area. The armed people were noticed and the police even confirmed. The perpetrators are from FRELIMO, the army of Mozambique.

"They took our cattle. What plans do we have as a country to curb what is happening so that our families will not be disturbed?" he asked acting president Emmerson Mnangagwa in parliament on Wednesday.

In response, Mnangagwa said he was well aware of the issue.

"The issue that is being referred to by the Hon. Member from Musikavanhu in Chipinge is very true. It is not 44, actually it is 49 cattle and the perpetrators are not from FRELIMO.

"This is the second time that this act is taking place. The JOC from Manicaland and from Mozambique met yesterday to investigate this issue. Some of the cattle were found and returned.

" I think yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday), the residents in Chipinge have been checking whether their cattle have been returned" the parliamentary Hansard quoted him saying.



