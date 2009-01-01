Harare council engages Govt over water tariff
- 2 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Acting town clerk Josephine Ncube recently told the Finance and Development Committee that in a letter rejecting Harare's 2017 budget, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere urged council to consider increasing water tariffs.
The minister said he was concerned that Harare owed water chemical suppliers more than $2 million over 120 days. "It is of concern that the city of Harare owes water chemical suppliers more than $2 million for over 120 days. I am aware that Harare is selling water below the cost of producing same and yet no increase in the water tariff is proposed," he said.
Minutes of the Finance and Development Committee states that Ncube sought authority to effect all necessary adjustments to the 2017 council budget in retrospect.
The committee was however of the view that the issue relating to increase in water tariffs had to be considered taking into account all relevant factors.
"The committee further noted that the sentiments raised by the ministry were inclined to the need for council to be proactive towards generation and collection of revenue," reads the minutes.
The African Development Bank estimates the city's non-revenue water to be around 65 percent.
The World Bank says a combination of leaking pipes, broken water meters, and poor bill collection has led to non-revenue water rates between 30 and 60 percent, when non-revenue water rates of about 25 percent are an attainable benchmark for the region.
According to a World Bank study, the country's Waste Water Systems are very inefficient leading to the increase of number of chemicals needed to treat water.
"Harare reported that it currently has two main problems; capacity is half the estimated demand, and the bill for their chemicals is high due to untreated sewage from Chitungwiza and Harare contaminating their water supply," reads the report.
"Non-revenue water is the highest of the seven municipalities studied at 57 percent. Harare Water estimates that their monthly chemical bill could be significantly reduced if raw sewage entering the Manyame was treated properly."
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)