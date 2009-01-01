Ammara's video out
The video is number one and trending in Zimbabwe at the moment, having earned itself 16 000 views in less than 24 hours on YouTube.
"Wachu Want" is the latest visual from Ammara Brown's upcoming album "Ammartia" set to be released early next year.
Chengeto and Ammara have performed the song on several platforms including Shoko Festival and Castle Lager Ultimate Braai and many people were looking forward to the video.
The video is top quality and "Bachura" video director, Blaqs has nailed it again with the backing of African Fire. The sets, the angles, the lighting, the storyline, the choreography proves that Zimbabwe has moved away from shooting videos at Harare Gardens and is edging towards the global standards.
It was shot in different locations including Highlands and Chisipite but most of it was shot at Maestro Restro Lounge and bar. The ladies proved that it is a family thing with their sultry dance moves and of cause Ammara has always been good with the body roll.
Tendai Guzha who choreographed the video also shows how he can move past choreography into acting with his clean moves with the three different ladies in the videos. Tsungai Zvobgo, Ammara's manager said the song was about a cheating man committed in another relationship but wants to be with Ammara.
The serpent in the video, seen slithering on Ammara's body may have had many wondering if Ammara has lost her mind.
"It is about a cheating man. That is also the meaning of the snake in the video. Cheating men are slippery like that," said Zvobgo.
