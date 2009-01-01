Coca-Cola to buy back African bottling venture stake
- 2 hours 19 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Coke said in October it would exercise a right to buy the stake formerly owned by SABMiller following SAB's takeover by AB InBev.
Coke has not said why it decided to buy back the stake, but it might be in its best interest to avoid partnering with AB InBev, which has no experience in Africa, and keep the beer giant at arm's length.
With little room left for AB InBev to grow meaningfully in beer, chatter among bankers has turned to whether the deal-hungry mega brewer will eventually move into soft drinks. That could put Coke at the top of its list, though Coke's $180 billion market value would be a huge hurdle.
AB InBev is already a large PepsiCo bottler in Latin America, but up until now has had no business in Africa, where distribution can be particularly challenging due to poor infrastructure.
Coke and AB InBev, the world's largest makers of soft drinks and beer, respectively, said in a joint statement that they had agreed the transfer of AB InBev's 54,5 percent stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the continent's largest soft drink bottler, with operations in a dozen markets including South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
They also announced another deal for Coke to take other African territories not covered by CCBA, such as Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana, as well as bottling operations in El Salvador and Honduras. The price for those markets was not disclosed.
Coke said it planned to hold all operations temporarily until they can be refranchised to other partners. That is in keeping with its global business model, which sees it handling marketing and innovation, and selling beverage concentrate to a network of regional and local bottlers who bottle and distribute the drinks.
These bottlers include Coca-Cola European Partners CCE.N, Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH.L) and Coca-Cola Icecek (CCOLA.IS), all of whom have been pegged by analysts as possible buyers.
"We are continuing negotiations with a number of parties who are highly qualified and interested," said Coke Chief Executive Muhtar Kent in a statement.
"We look forward to refranchising these territories as soon as practical following regulatory approval."
Coke Icecek, which operates in Turkey, Pakistan and other central Asian countries, said in November that it was working with an investment bank to explore its options.
Africa is an attractive market for packaged food and drink makers, due to the increasing appetite and discretionary budget of its growing middle class.
Coke, which formed CCBA with SABMiller and the South African owners of bottler Coca-Cola Sabco in 2014, had retained the right to buy SABMiller's stake in the event of a change of control at the brewer.
Rate this article
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- 6 Guaranteed Politicians Tinubu Would Rely On As APC Crisis Thickens
- Borno State Commissioner Dies In Maiduguri
- 2 New Senators Take Oath Of Office
- Famous American Singer Shares His Touching Experience With A Kenyan Beggar
- Renewed Hostilities: Niger Deltans Say No To Avengers
- Imo Governor Okorocha Gifts Wife With New State Appointment
- I Can?t Predict When Recession Will End Says Finance minister
- NYSC: Corps Member Slumps, Dies After Party With Colleagues
- Properties Worth N1.5bn Traced To Goodluck Jonathan?s Aide
- Buhari Spent 6million On Ear InfectionTtreatment In The UK
- President Buhari Has Lost His Memory Says Fani-Kayode
- Boko Haram Releases New Video, Threaten To Capture Buhari
- Emir Sanusi Buys new N132m Rolls Royce For Sallah
- Dear Avengers, You Are Worse Than Boko Haram, Your Religion Has Condemned You
- Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Delta
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)