HEXCO results out

Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) results for October and November are out.

This was said by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Ambassador Machivenyika Mapuranga in a statement yesterday.

The overall pass rate is 69 percent as compared to 76 percent last year. Dr Mapuranga said all HEXCO centres should start collecting the results from their respective regions as from December 24.

He thanked lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

Dr Mapuranga said it was their contribution that had resulted in the achievement of a 69 percent pass rate.

