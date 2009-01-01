Home | Africa | HEXCO results out
Coca-Cola to buy back African bottling venture stake
Industrial production gobbles over $600m

HEXCO results out



  • 2 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) results for October and November are out.

This was said by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Ambassador Machivenyika Mapuranga in a statement yesterday.

The overall pass rate is 69 percent as compared to 76 percent last year. Dr Mapuranga said all HEXCO centres should start collecting the results from their respective regions as from December 24.

He thanked lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

Dr Mapuranga said it was their contribution that had resulted in the achievement of a 69 percent pass rate.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

HEXCO results out
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News