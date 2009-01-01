Home | Africa | Tsvangirai confident of Harare victory

Harare has been identified as 'key to MDC's electoral success against (President Robert) Mugabe", MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said.

According to Tsvangirai, the party is targeting to register about 800 000 voters in Harare.

With that figure, Tsvangirai is certain of victory.

"...all provinces should start with a massive turnout when voter registration kick starts early next year," he reportedly told the party's Harare provincial structures this week by the Daily News.

"...if we register a minimum of 800 000 votes in Harare, we have won.

"If that number turns out to vote, that will compensate for rural constituencies that have not been doing that well" said a confident former Prime Minister.

He added "So Harare is key... we must see to it that everyone is registered, we are raising the bar...to ensure that we have comprehensive reforms that will ensure a credible election,".

However, rival Zanu PF has vowed to embark on massive mass mobilization countrywide and increase its support base with the sole aim of winning the 2018 elections.

In its Central Committee Report presented in Masvingo last week, the Commissariat Department said it should be fully alert to opposition schemes.

"The department implemented organizational and mass mobilization programmes in order to strategically position the party for the 2018 election.

"The party's popularity and its support base should be protected from detractors and opposition politics.

