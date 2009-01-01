Home | Africa | Medicine-man brags of juju to pulls prostitutes
An 86 year old Chipinge Sangoma uses juju to lure women and cement his polygamous affair.

It is alleged Timeni Mujaji has ten wives and more than hundred children whom he allegedly cast a spell on to hold on.

Mujaji claims to be a specialist in love potions and he even helps men with medicine to catch sex workers.

"I am a genius in love making medicine no women will divorce me if I cast a spell on them."

According to the medicine-man, the love potion also works on prostitutes.

"I have more than 100 children and ten wives no woman will walk away from me if I propose," explained Mujaji.

