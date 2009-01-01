Pasuwa goes alone, parts ways with assistants
Mkhuphali Masuku or Saul Chaminuka will miss the trip to Abidjan for a Boxing Day international friendly.
Pasuwa jets out with a second string Warriors with little known Tinotenda Kadewere as the only foreign based player in the squad.
Hardlife Zvirekwi will captain the Warriors.
Foreign based players are expected in camp by Christmas.
One of the assistant coach's will remain working with the foreign based players.
Warriors' manager Sharif Mussa confirmed the temporal split.
"The technical team will split. Some of the guys will travel to Ivory Coast and certainly, the head coach will go. We are yet to meet as a team to decide who is leaving or going" he is quoted saying.
The friendly will be the Warriors' first serious preparatory match ahead of AFCON finals in Gabon. They are also expected to face Cameroon and Gabon before the tournament.
Zimbabwe will be in the same group with Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal.
Warriors' squad for Cote d'Ivoire match:
Donovan
Bernard, Tatenda Mukuruva, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Elisha Muroiwa, Lawrence
Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe, Tendai Ndlovu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Liberty
Chakoroma, Lewis Kutinyu, Ronald Chitiyo, Marshal Mudehwe, Talent
Chawapiwa, Walter Musona, Malvin Gaki, Pritchard Mpelele, Tinotenda
Kadewere, Leonard Tsipa.
