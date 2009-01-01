Home | Africa | Pasuwa goes alone, parts ways with assistants
Medicine-man brags of juju to pulls prostitutes
Woman dumps hubby for father-in-law

Pasuwa goes alone, parts ways with assistants



  • 4 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Warriors head coach Kalisto Pasuwa with travel to Ivory Coast on Friday without one of his  two assistants.

Mkhuphali Masuku or Saul Chaminuka  will miss the trip to Abidjan for a Boxing Day international friendly.

Pasuwa jets out with a second string Warriors with little known Tinotenda  Kadewere as  the only foreign based player in the squad.

Hardlife Zvirekwi will captain the Warriors.

  Foreign based players are expected in camp by Christmas.

One of the assistant coach's will remain working with the foreign based players.

Warriors' manager Sharif Mussa confirmed the temporal split.

"The technical team will split. Some of the guys will travel to Ivory Coast and certainly, the head coach will go. We are yet to meet as a team to decide who is leaving or going" he is quoted saying.

The friendly will be the Warriors' first serious preparatory match ahead of AFCON finals in Gabon. They are also expected to face Cameroon and Gabon before the tournament.

Zimbabwe will be in the same group with Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal.

Warriors' squad for Cote  d'Ivoire match:

Donovan Bernard, Tatenda Mukuruva, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Elisha Muroiwa, Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe, Tendai Ndlovu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Liberty Chakoroma, Lewis Kutinyu, Ronald Chitiyo, Marshal Mudehwe, Talent Chawapiwa, Walter Musona, Malvin Gaki,  Pritchard Mpelele, Tinotenda Kadewere, Leonard Tsipa.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Pasuwa goes alone, parts ways with assistants
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News