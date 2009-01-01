Woman dumps hubby for father-in-law
- 4 hours 35 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
It is alleged Gemu took his daughter in-law Alice Machipisa as his second wife claiming that he is the one who paid her bride price for his son Alfred whom he labelled as irresponsible.
"I am the one who paid $70 bridge price to the Machipisa family in Motoko and my son could not take good care her, hence l took her as my second wife, said Gemu.
The second wife added that Gemu is no longer her father in-law instead he is now her husband whom she shares the same bed with and her mother in-law Christine Mudere (39) is now history to the two love birds.
"I am the one in charge now Alfred was just good in bed but irresponsible as he starved me so Gemu is a very responsible man, apparently he impregnated me.
The first wife is now history and now l am in charge she is no longer my mother in-law too since l am now the second wife and above all the most loved," said Machipisa.
The paternity of Machipisa's two year first born is not known as she bedded father and son respectively.
Gemu and Machpisa are renting in Epworth after being chased away from home his family who have since vowed to punish the two when they meet them.
Meanwhile, it a taboo in Zimbabwe for in-laws to engage in sexual intercourse but these two will have none of it.
Gemu left five children with his first wife and is alleging the family want him dead.
