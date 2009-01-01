Polygamous man (60) beds niece (18), mother-in-law
The incident happened last week.
Ncube has four wives, but is said to be notorious for having affairs with relatives including one of his mother in law.
According to reports, Ncube was caught making love to Martha Shumba, his niece.
The two are said to be love birds.
Ncube was arrested at the instigation of Shumba's parents.
However, he was later freed with police saying the matter should be resolved by the family.
"Ncube had sex with his niece and it is suspected he was doing it for a long time" said a source close to developments.
"We are not show whether he is using juju as his actions are suspicious".
Martha's father, Davison Shumba said the incident is disgusting.
On his part, Ncube admitted bedding his niece but said it was just a mistake.
He denied having sex with his mother- in-law when his wife was away in Mwenezi.
