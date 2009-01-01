Home | Africa | Man inserts fingers in female neighbour's privates

A 20-year-old Harare woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a neighbour on their way home after she was ordered to relieve herself and later dragged to a lodge and abused.



The woman, according to the court says 35 year old Tinashe Rufasha, of Eastview fondling and inserting his fingers into her privates.

That was after her father had asked Rufasha to drive her home.

According to prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa, on December 3 at around 4pm, Rufasha was asked by his neighbour to drive his daughter home and he agreed.

While on their way, Rufasha suddenly diverted his route and drove to a lodge located in Hillside where he asked the woman to relieve herself.

It was at that point on her way to the toilet that Rufasha grabbed and dragged her into a room.

Rufasha started fondling the woman's breasts before he inserted his fingers into her privates, the court heard.

She managed to push Rufasha away and stormed out of the room but Rufasha quickly followed her and asked her to get into his car.

He pleaded with her not to reveal the ordeal to anyone.

She later told her father who took the matter to the police.

Rufasha was then arrested and taken to court charged with aggravated indecent assault.

He was remanded out of custody to January 11 next year for routine remand.

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa