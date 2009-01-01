Home | Africa | Protests rattle Mugabe regime, police kept busy in 2016

Civil unrest orchestrated by social media movements jolted President Robert Mugabe's government in 2016.

Traditional rivals, the opposition parties took a back seat as social movements took Mugabe's administration head on in the streets.

Hashtag movements such as #Tajamuka and #Thisflag took matters into their hands and challenged Mugabe.

The most successful demonstration was on July 6, dubbed #ZimShutDown2016.

The protests were organised mostly over the internet using hashtags #ThisFlag and #Tajamuka, and later on #ZimShutDown2016.

Harare was in complete shutdown.

The protests continued on July 7, but this time Mugabe unleashed the police who went on to arrest dozens of protesters.

#ThisFlag campaign leader, Pastor Evan Mawarire was arrested, charged and released for inciting public violence.

More protests were to be held on the 8th, 13th and 14th but these were not as successful as the first two.

This time the government was more vigilant and brutal, with several protesters being beaten with baton sticks and arrested.

Teargas and water cannons were also used to disperse the crowds.

Not to be outdown, opposition MDC-T women's wing organised demonstration's dubbed #beatthepot, to dramatise the hunger stalking millions of Zimbabweans.

Party vice-president Thokozani Khupe led from the front in Bulawayo with a baby strapped on her back.

Khupe said Mugabe's rule was nearing an end as they would not stop the protests until he resigned.

"These pots that we are beating are no longer cooking anything at home, this is why we brought them to say we no longer have anything to cook. We are starving," she told the women who took part in the march.

"We want that pot to boil until Mugabe goes" she added.

However, Mugabe is still around and his party last week re-affirmed his presidential candidature for 2018 elections.

In August, about 18 opposition groups and parties called their supporters to march for reform of the country's widely-discredited electoral system before national elections in 2018.

Police made a spirited attempt to block the protest, but it was given the go-ahead by the High Court.

Even so, police used tear gas and water cannons against marchers in Freedom Square within 20 minutes of the court order.

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai had to flee the rally in a car while protesters ran for cover.

Joyce Mujuru, a former vice-president turned opposition leader, also made a hasty departure.



