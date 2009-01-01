Home | Africa | 'I used Zanu PF tactics to win COSAFA post', Chiyangwa
Protests rattle Mugabe regime, police kept busy in 2016
Man to sue Government over bond notes

'I used Zanu PF tactics to win COSAFA post', Chiyangwa



  • 1 hour ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The newly elected COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa has revealed how he landed the post last week.

According to Zifa head, he employed Zanu PF tactics on his opponents.

He was elected unopposed after South Africa's Danny Jordaan and the immediate past  president Suketu Patel  from Seychelles withdrew from the race.

"I worked hard to win the Cosafa presidency. I had to travel to all the 14- member countries in the region.

" A day before the election, I met with nine football leaders and they assured me that they would vote for me.

And when those who were challenging me heard that we had met and had been assured of their votes, they withdrew and I was elected unopposed.

" That's the Zanu PF style, even if it means sleeping with them in the mountains. So there is a first time for everything," Chiyangwa is quoted saying.

He is now targeting CAF and ultimately FIFA presidency.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

'I used Zanu PF tactics to win COSAFA post', Chiyangwa
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground And Refuse To Leave Banking Hall

See How Angry Customers Sit On The Ground And Refuse To Leave Banking Hall

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Latest Nigeria News