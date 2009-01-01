Home | Africa | 'I used Zanu PF tactics to win COSAFA post', Chiyangwa

The newly elected COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa has revealed how he landed the post last week.

According to Zifa head, he employed Zanu PF tactics on his opponents.

He was elected unopposed after South Africa's Danny Jordaan and the immediate past president Suketu Patel from Seychelles withdrew from the race.

"I worked hard to win the Cosafa presidency. I had to travel to all the 14- member countries in the region.

" A day before the election, I met with nine football leaders and they assured me that they would vote for me.

And when those who were challenging me heard that we had met and had been assured of their votes, they withdrew and I was elected unopposed.

" That's the Zanu PF style, even if it means sleeping with them in the mountains. So there is a first time for everything," Chiyangwa is quoted saying.

He is now targeting CAF and ultimately FIFA presidency.

