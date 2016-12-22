Home | Africa | Strive Masiyiwa to announce presidential candidature?

Telecoms mogul Strive Masiyiwa has sparked social media frenzy after saying he is preparing a January announcement that 'will blow you away'.

He posted on his official Facebook page saying "Meanwhile, I've delayed my special announcement until January.

"This one will blow you away… Don't try and speculate on what it might be; you'll just end up feeding the fake news hucksters. Just wait for it, and be prepared".

Speculation is rife that he plans to enter the 2018 presidential race.

Many Zimbabweans have been urging the businessman to run for presidency.

They say his business acumen might revive the Zimbabwe economy.

Below are some of the reactions to Masiyiwa's statement :

Rate this article 0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa