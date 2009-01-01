Home | Africa | Dynamos held at ransom
Footballer Ocean Mushure is holding Dynamos at ransom by  demanding  outstanding $8 000 signing on fee first before he renews his contract.

His current contract expires on December 31.

He he is eager to join Caps United .

"I met with the club leadership over a contract extension and I asked them to pay me the outstanding fee from the previous deal which is about $8 000 before we can sign a new deal," Mushure said of situation.

Mushure said he is committed to stay at Dynamos but the outstanding issues have to be resolved first.

Last season,  Dynamos lost Blessing Moyo and Ronald Chitiyo to Harare City, while their captain Augustine Mbara joined Highlands Park in South Africa as the team struggled to tie the players down to new deals.

