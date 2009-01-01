Home | Africa | Lonely man commits suicide, apologize to family

A Bulawayo man, Admire Gomo aged 31 left a suicide note clearly saying he killed himself as he was very lonely.

Gomo had separated with his wife who relocated to South Africa.

He hanged himself on Tuesday morning.

Gomo also apologised to his family for his shocking action.

His mother, Maluzo Gomo confirmed the death.

"I was told he left a note apologising and stating that he decided to take his life because he was lonely. He was staying alone with tenants at the house," she is quoted saying.

