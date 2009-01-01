Home | Africa | Woman steal lovers cattle, sells them

A cheeky Chipinge woman, Sheila Nzombe aged 37 sold her lovers beasts to butcheries and told a court the that complainant was her husband and that the cattle were part of matrimonial property.

Nzombe pleaded not guilty to two counts of stock theft.

The cattle belonged to John Manera (57) and the pair once co-habited.

"I am denying ever stealing the said cattle. I am married to Manera, he is my husband and I am his wife. The beasts in question are matrimonial property.

These two beasts are not the only beasts I sold. I therefore could not have stolen my own matrimonial property," she said.

According to reports, she was left at the farm in the custody of 15 cattle and she stole two beasts which she sold to butcheries in Chipinge.

"In June 2014 Manera left the farm and went to his home in Mutare. He left Nzombe at the farm and in custody of 15 cattle.

"On July 8, the suspect unlawfully sold a brown bull with a white face to John Muyambo of Chiororo Butchery in Chipinge without the knowledge of the complainant.

"On September 10 the accused person unlawfully sold a bull to Aleck Sithole of C to C Butchery in Chipinge," the court heard.

Manera only discovered on October 21 in 2014 that his two bulls worth $1200 were missing.

In her defence Nzombe said Manera is out to fix her.

She said in 2012 she caused his arrest on allegations of raping her daughter but he was however acquitted of the charges.

