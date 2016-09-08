Home | Africa | Grade One pupil (19) and ECD sister (12) raped by father

A 19 year old Grade one woman from Rusape and her 12 year old sister were routinely raped by their father for two months.

Both sisters are mentally challenged.

The 12-year-old is in Early Childhood Development.

The 37 year old father is due for sentencing today.

Rusape District public prosecutor, Tirivanhu Mutyasira, told the court that the suspect used protection each time he slept with his daughters.

He would threaten them with assault if they disclosed the rape to anyone.

"On dates unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from 1 January 2016 to 8 September 2016 the accused would get into the room where the complainants slept. The girls are mentally incompetent.

"The accused would put on a condom and raped the girls. He would take advantage of every opportunity he gets and had sexual intercourse with the complainants. After committing the offences he threatened them with assault".

The matter only became known after the sisters quarreled at school.

One of the girls accused her sister of having sexual intercourse with their father.

A female teacher overhead the accusations and subsequently inquired.

"The 19-year-old girl revealed the rape to the teacher. On 9 September 2016 the matter was reported at police. The girls were referred to Rusape General Hospital for medical examinations where the 12 year old also revealed that she was raped by her step father" said Mutyasira.



