Man impress sex workers with stolen beer

A bid to impress a group of prostitutes drove a 20 year oldmanto steal a huge consignment of beer at a night club.

Taruvinga told a magistrate that the Gullivers Night Club door were wide opened and unguarded hence he could not miss the opportunity to steal.

He pleaded guilty to stealing $140 worth of beer.

"Your Worship, the door at the night club was unlocked and there was no one around, so I just saw this as an opportunity for me to get free booze," he told magistrate PoteraiGwezhira.

The court heard that on 13 December he saw the club doors opened and no one inside.

He then stole six Savanna Dry ciders, six Smirnoff Spin ciders, six Dragon energy drinks, three Nederburg wine, six Breeze ciders, five Zambezi lagers, five Castle Lagers, two Coca-cola drinks, six Smirnoff Storm ciders and five boxes of Everest cigarettes.

He was later arrested having a good time with the prostitutes at Balmoral Lodge after police got a tip-off of the theft.

