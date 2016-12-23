Home | Africa | Man impress sex workers with stolen beer
Grade one pupil (19) and EDC sister (12) raped by father
True Revolutionaries don't go on holiday

Man impress sex workers with stolen beer



  • 6 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A bid to impress a group of prostitutes drove a 20 year old  Mutare man TakudzwaTaruvinga  to steal a huge consignment of beer at a night club.

Taruvinga told a magistrate that the Gullivers Night Club door were wide opened and unguarded hence he could not miss the opportunity to steal.

He pleaded guilty to stealing $140 worth of beer.

"Your Worship, the door at the night club was unlocked and there was no one around, so I just saw this as an opportunity for me to get free booze," he told magistrate PoteraiGwezhira.

The court heard that on 13 December he saw the club doors opened and no one inside.

He then stole six Savanna Dry ciders, six Smirnoff Spin ciders, six Dragon energy drinks, three Nederburg wine, six Breeze ciders, five Zambezi lagers, five Castle Lagers, two Coca-cola drinks, six Smirnoff Storm ciders and five boxes of Everest cigarettes.

He was later arrested having  a good time with the prostitutes at Balmoral Lodge after police got a tip-off of the theft.

He remanded in custody for sentence.

Rate this article

0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Man impress sex workers with stolen beer
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

Soccer Star Carlos Tevez Weds The Woman He Met At The Age Of 13

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

What is Wrong With This Photo (Swimming Pool Edition)

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Popular Actor, Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Bouncing Baby Girl

Latest Nigeria News