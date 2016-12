Home | Africa | Man gets 5 years behind bars for driving without licence

Mvurwi man Willard Chimunhu was slapped with five year jail term for driving without a driver's licence by Guruve magistrate Antony Sannyatwa.

Chimunhu was not asked to plead to the charges levelled against him on (Wednesday) since he had three previous convictions.

He is currently serving his jail term Kachara prison in Guruve.

