Home | Showtime | Watch How Old Woman Shows Her Dancing Skills
See The Amazing Artwork A Yabatech Student Made From Empty Coke Bottles
New Photos Of Kenneth Okonkwo's Miracle Baby Will Warm Your Heart

Watch How Old Woman Shows Her Dancing Skills



  • 4 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Watch How Old Woman Shows Her Dancing Skills Watch How Old Woman Shows Her Dancing Skills

Zumba classes have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple years, and lately, they’ve been gaining favor among an entirely new age group – seniors. Dance moves are something that keeps them healthy, alive and young.

Take a look at the video of one cool grandma from Brazil. 65-year-old Lola Angelisa Del Rosario is the star of her Zumba class, and she shows that age ain’t nothing but a number! Lola loves to dance Zumba and never misses a workout. She simply refuses to let her age stop her.

This woman certainly knows how to enjoy her life. I think she is a living inspiration which proves that it is never too late to learn something new!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Watch How Old Woman Shows Her Dancing Skills
Webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Many Politicians For Money

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Angry Husband: Stupid Wife Donate Car To Her Pastor As A Seed

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Nigerian Rich Kids Now Have Their Own Instagram Page

Latest Nigeria News