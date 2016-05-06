Home | Showtime | New Photos Of Kenneth Okonkwo's Miracle Baby Will Warm Your Heart
New Photos Of Kenneth Okonkwo's Miracle Baby Will Warm Your Heart



  • 4 hours 23 minutes ago
New Photos Of Kenneth Okonkwo's Miracle Baby Will Warm Your Heart Kenneth Okonkwo and his wife with their son

Nollywood actor and now doctor, Kenneth Okonkwo and his beautiful wife, Ifeoma welcomed a son in America on May 6, 2016.

Recently, Kenneth took to social media to share new photos of his son (his miracle baby) this December.

kenneth okonkwo

The boy is 7 months old now

Kenneth said: "Testimony shared is victory sustained. Your gratitude determines your altitude. I pray God for journey mercies on all of us this Yuletide. Happy Christmas and a prosperous new year."

The couple had been trying for nine years and faced complications due to multiple fibroids before their miracle baby arrived.

