New Photos Of Kenneth Okonkwo's Miracle Baby Will Warm Your Heart

Nollywood actor and now doctor, Kenneth Okonkwo and his beautiful wife, Ifeoma welcomed a son in America on May 6, 2016.
Recently, Kenneth took to social media to share new photos of his son (his miracle baby) this December.
The boy is 7 months old now
Kenneth said: "Testimony shared is victory sustained. Your gratitude determines your altitude. I pray God for journey mercies on all of us this Yuletide. Happy Christmas and a prosperous new year."
The couple had been trying for nine years and faced complications due to multiple fibroids before their miracle baby arrived.
