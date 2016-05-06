Home | Showtime | New Photos Of Kenneth Okonkwo's Miracle Baby Will Warm Your Heart

Nollywood actor and now doctor, Kenneth Okonkwo and his beautiful wife, Ifeoma welcomed a son in America on May 6, 2016.

Recently, Kenneth took to social media to share new photos of his son (his miracle baby) this December.

The boy is 7 months old now

Kenneth said: "Testimony shared is victory sustained. Your gratitude determines your altitude. I pray God for journey mercies on all of us this Yuletide. Happy Christmas and a prosperous new year."

The couple had been trying for nine years and faced complications due to multiple fibroids before their miracle baby arrived.

