Beyonce Pregnant With Twins

Beyonce's pregnant announcement 2017 – this sensational news blew out the network! Just a couple hours ago the news was officially confirmed on the replenishment of the family of famous Beyonce and Jay-Z. A singer announced she was pregnant with twins on her Instagram page.

Is Beyonce pregnant with her 2nd child?

This question bothered millions of fans of Cart’s family. The fans exploded the web requesting ‘Beyonce pregnant 2017’. Despite a lot of rumors about the separation of the couple, the beautiful Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed devotion and solidarity to their family. The Western press wrote that Beyonce was pregnant with Carter's second child for a lot of times, and even showed some photos, but no information not confirmed until today.

One of the most beautiful and famous performers of our time, Beyonce, said that she is not only pregnant now but she is waiting for the twins. This information delighted her numerous fans on her Instagram page.

She shared her joy. Beyonce is pregnant for the second time, so her fans from around the world are literally ‘showering’ the singer and her family with greetings. By the way, just a couple of days ago the world network renewed the topic of the second Beyonce's pregnancy, as the 35-year-old performer had shown a new promotional video for her clothing brand called Ivy Park.

Her fans were able to see Beyonce’s rounded belly there. Although, almost immediately that video disappeared from the singer's page. Now it became clear that such sensational news was supposed to be announced officially in a beautiful way.

Recall that the singer, along with one of the richest rappers in the world, Jay-Z, has a nice 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. They are together since 2002. However, they legalized their relationships only after 6 years, in 2008. Right now Beyonce is waiting for her twins, so their charming family will delight the fans with the luxurious image inspiring faith in love and family again.

The reaction of the users to Beyonce’s pregnancy: tears of Kim Kardashian and displeased daughter of celebs

People have always been responding to the future kids of the artists’ families in the web. However, this reaction was really uncommon. As, almost immediately, there appeared different funny quotes and Beyonce pregnant memes.

The American pop star Beyonce, probably, has had no idea what the hype will rise around her second pregnancy. This news of the singer not only set a new record in Instagram but also caused a reaction among the numerous Internet users.

‘The network got hundreds of funny memes after Beyonce had announced the pregnancy’, DailyMail said. Thus, the user Laura Bradley showed the new spokesman for the White House Sean Spicer was denying that Beyonce was pregnant during a press conference. So she made fun of Spicer, who recently said that the ceremony of the inauguration of President Trump was the most visited among all the inaugurations.

‘Beyonce will not be twins. Period’ – the meme said.

Another user portrayed Kim Kardashian when she lost consciousness and signed the photo: ‘Beyonce is pregnant! Red Ivy is coming!’ The user played with words as Beyonce named her daughter, who was 5 this year, Blue Ivy. Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have been the characters of the memes for a long time.

By the way, the users have not forgotten about the girl. They depicted the alleged reaction of Blue Ivy, who learned about the mother's pregnancy, and signed: ‘When your inheritance goes down from $ 1 billion to 333 million’.

There were those who presented the appearance of the twins of Beyonce and her beloved husband Jay-Z. Nick decided that the kids will copy dad’s face.

Some users have joked that Beyonce is no stranger to taking care of the two at the same time. Thus, they hinted that Beyonce treated her colleagues well at the time when she sang in the band, which was called Destiny's Child.

