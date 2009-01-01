Home | Showtime | Will Kiss Falz, Marry Adekunle Gold And Kill myself Says Simi

Nigerian singer Simi has revealed that she will kiss colleague Falz and get married to Adekunle Gold both of who are rumored to be dating the damsel.

Simi talks about kissing FalzTheBahdGuy and Adekunle Gold

The singer who goes by real name, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye revealed these details in an interview with Ndani TV’s new web show, TGIF, where she was the first celebrity guest to bell the cat, by being on the hot seat.

In this chat Simi spoke on her favourite, body parts, Yoruba demons and other sundry.

The singer who was rumoured to be pregnant when asked who she will kiss, marry and kill, Simi had this to say after a long pause; 'I will kiss Falz, I will marry Adekunle Gold and I dont want to kill Yceee; so I will kill myself.'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime