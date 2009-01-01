Home | Showtime | Will Kiss Falz, Marry Adekunle Gold And Kill myself Says Simi
Beyonce Pregnant With Twins

Will Kiss Falz, Marry Adekunle Gold And Kill myself Says Simi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 14
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Will Kiss Falz, Marry Adekunle Gold And Kill myself Says Simi Will Kiss Falz, Marry Adekunle Gold And Kill myself Says Simi

Nigerian singer Simi has revealed that she will kiss colleague Falz and get married to Adekunle Gold both of who are rumored to be dating the damsel.

Simi talks about kissing FalzTheBahdGuy and Adekunle Gold

The singer who goes by real name, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye revealed these details in an interview with Ndani TV’s new web show, TGIF, where she was the first celebrity guest to bell the cat, by being on the hot seat.

In this chat Simi spoke on her favourite, body parts, Yoruba demons and other sundry.

The singer who was rumoured to be pregnant when asked who she will kiss, marry and kill, Simi had this to say after a long pause; 'I will kiss Falz, I will marry Adekunle Gold and I dont want to kill Yceee; so I will kill myself.'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Joseph And Adaeze Yobo Welcome Third Child

Joseph And Adaeze Yobo Welcome Third Child

Despite Three Collaborations, Drake And Wizkid Have Never Met In Person

Despite Three Collaborations, Drake And Wizkid Have Never Met In Person

See Full List Of 2017 Oscars Nominees

See Full List Of 2017 Oscars Nominees

Latest Nigeria News