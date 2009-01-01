Home | Showtime | BBNaija Housemate, Gifty’s Boyfriend Releases Hot Video Of Him And Gifty In Bed Out of Anger
Will Kiss Falz, Marry Adekunle Gold And Kill myself Says Simi

BBNaija Housemate, Gifty’s Boyfriend Releases Hot Video Of Him And Gifty In Bed Out of Anger



Ken Wright
  • 30 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate Gifty has much of her past hunting her down. Earlier this week, reports about Gifty’s previous relationship emerged on social media.

Yesterday, a Nollywood actor, Ekwelike Stanley came out about Gifty claiming that he is her boyfriend and adding that he feels bad everytime he sees him kissing Soma in the Big Brother Naija House.

The 26 year-old actor and story teller  shared bed photos of him and Gifty on his twitter account with the following captions.

So my girl is kissing another dude on BIG BROTHER NIGERIA just for the money. Hope her Love for me was real #stilllove #gifty

 

 


view more articles

About Article Author

Ken Wright
Ken Wright

He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

BBNaija Housemate, Gifty’s Boyfriend Releases Hot Video Of Him And Gifty In Bed Out of Anger

BBNaija Housemate, Gifty’s Boyfriend Releases Hot Video Of Him And Gifty In Bed Out of Anger

Joseph And Adaeze Yobo Welcome Third Child

Joseph And Adaeze Yobo Welcome Third Child

Despite Three Collaborations, Drake And Wizkid Have Never Met In Person

Despite Three Collaborations, Drake And Wizkid Have Never Met In Person

Latest Nigeria News