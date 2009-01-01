Home | Showtime | BBNaija Housemate, Gifty’s Boyfriend Releases Hot Video Of Him And Gifty In Bed Out of Anger

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate Gifty has much of her past hunting her down. Earlier this week, reports about Gifty’s previous relationship emerged on social media.

Yesterday, a Nollywood actor, Ekwelike Stanley came out about Gifty claiming that he is her boyfriend and adding that he feels bad everytime he sees him kissing Soma in the Big Brother Naija House.

The 26 year-old actor and story teller shared bed photos of him and Gifty on his twitter account with the following captions.

So my girl is kissing another dude on BIG BROTHER NIGERIA just for the money. Hope her Love for me was real #stilllove #gifty