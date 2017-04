Home | Showtime | Funke Akidele’s Husband, JJC Skills Shows Off His Humble Childhood Home He Grew Up In Kano State

Funke Akindele’s husband/singer Abdul Rasheed Bello aka ‘JJC Skillz’ took to IG today to share photos of the home he grew upin. His caption read: “It’s been a long journey but I can never forget where I came from Home full of love and laughter #brigade #kanostate”

