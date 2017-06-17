Home | Showtime | Nigerians Roast Bobrisky For His Not So Flawless Skin

Often called Nigeria's male Barbie, the 25-year-old bleaching expert has severally been called a liar and a fake as people have claimed that his skin is not flawless and still has dark knuckles.

Well here is a clip that was shared online form an interview and trust Nigerians to say one or two things about his knuckles

Watch the clip below:

A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) onJun 17, 2017 at 12:58am PDT



See screenshots of people's reaction:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime