Home | Showtime | Nigerians Roast Bobrisky For His Not So Flawless Skin
Actor Majid Michel: I Am A True Man of God
Tiwa Savage Prepossessing In Makeup Photos

Nigerians Roast Bobrisky For His Not So Flawless Skin



  • 3 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigerians Roast Bobrisky For His Not So Flawless Skin Bobrisky
Often called Nigeria's male Barbie, the 25-year-old bleaching expert has severally been called a liar and a fake as people have claimed that his skin is not flawless and still has dark knuckles.
Well here is a clip that was shared online form an interview and trust Nigerians to say one or two things about his knuckles
Watch the clip below:
A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) onJun 17, 2017 at 12:58am PDT


See screenshots of people's reaction:

 

 

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nigerians Roast Bobrisky For His Not So Flawless Skin
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Bl@w Jobs And Gin Are My Most Favorite Things Says Davido

Bl@w Jobs And Gin Are My Most Favorite Things Says Davido

Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Showcase Her Luscious Cleavage In Beach Photos

Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Showcase Her Luscious Cleavage In Beach Photos

BBNaija: Gifty Blast Banky W: He Is Proud And Fake (Video)

BBNaija: Gifty Blast Banky W: He Is Proud And Fake (Video)

Latest Nigeria News