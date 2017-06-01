Home | Showtime | Gbenga Adewusi Under Fire For Promoting Moji Olaiya’s ‘Canada To Grave’ Movie

Popular Yoruba movie/ music marketer, Gbenga Adewusi, has come under fire for promoting a new DVD titled “Moji Olaiya Canada to Grave” on Instagram.

According to Premium Times, Mr. Adewusi, who is also the CEO of Bayowa Films Production, has also been hit with backlash from his over 20,000 Instagram followers after he posted the picture of the DVD cover on his Instagram handle with the caption: “Moji Olaiya Canada To Grave! Movie Clips with Tears of Sorrow. Femi Adebayo, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Muyiwa Ademola and others in Pains.”

The post has sparked a heated debate on Instagram as many find it disrespectful to the dead.

The online debate prompted Mr. Adewusi who is popularly called Bayowa to make his Instagram page private.

Defending his action, he said the movie was not for sale but only meant for his company’s website. Many doubted his excuse because it contradicted the promotional caption on the post.

This has led to talks that he is only trying to make money from the late actress’ untimely death.

One of the comments read: “What the heck is all this? Nigerians are beginning to lose their humanity with this social media of a thing!! Is it not enough that someone posted a picture of Her on her dying bed and even her burial wasn’t private and now this?? What the heck is wrong with us?”

Mr. Adewusi is best known for his popular TV show, Bayowa Half Hour, that featured rave Yoruba actors and their films. The show dictated the pace in its area of influence in time past.



Moji passed away on May 17 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Canada.

She had only been delivered of a baby girl two months earlier.

She was buried on June 7.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime