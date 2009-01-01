Home | Showtime | Show Dem Camp Releases EP ‘Palm Wine Music (VOL. 1)’
D’banj’s Wife, Lineo Shares Adorable Photo of Him And Their Son To Celebrate Him

Show Dem Camp Releases EP ‘Palm Wine Music (VOL. 1)’



  • 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Show Dem Camp Releases EP ‘Palm Wine Music (VOL. 1)’ Show Dem Camp Releases EP ‘Palm Wine Music
The new extended play nods back to the vibe SDC created four years ago with ‘Feel Alright’.

Following the completion and success of their Clone Wars mixtape series, Nigerian rap duo Show Dem Camp are set to release their next project – a seven-track EP titled Palm Wine Music (Vol. 1).

“We first discovered the palm wine vibes with Feel Alright,” the longtime pair said in a statement.

“That set the precedent, and opened us up to a new sound.”

Comprising of rappers Tec and Ghost, Show Dem Camp is often credited for starting the laid back style of party music with their 2013 hit.

“Palm Wine music” has since taken on a life of its own – with the name of the tropical drink being used to describe the sweet fusion of African percussions with live instrumentals, elements of hip hop, and an atmosphere surrounding those feel-good songs.

It represents “escaping the stress of Lagos life,” SDC adds. “It’s oneness with nature, chilling with friends, a beautiful woman… just a happy place.”

Show Dem Camp’s new compilation serves as both the reintroduction to one of Nigeria’s premiere music acts, and as a worthy immersion into the industry’s current inspired sound. Produced entirely by Spax, the EP features several leading acts in the alternative and palm wine music spaces – including Funbi, Poe, Boj, Ajebutter, Odunsi the Engine, and Tomi Thomas.

Palm Wine Music (Vol. 1), the duo’s first commercial release in over two years, is out on all platforms today June 19th. Longtime supporters of the rap group can sip on this, already knowing to expect

Listen to Palm Wine Music

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Show Dem Camp Releases EP ‘Palm Wine Music (VOL. 1)’
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Bl@w Jobs And Gin Are My Most Favorite Things Says Davido

Bl@w Jobs And Gin Are My Most Favorite Things Says Davido

Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Showcase Her Luscious Cleavage In Beach Photos

Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Showcase Her Luscious Cleavage In Beach Photos

BBNaija: Gifty Blast Banky W: He Is Proud And Fake (Video)

BBNaija: Gifty Blast Banky W: He Is Proud And Fake (Video)

Latest Nigeria News