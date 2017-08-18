Home | Showtime | Mercy Johnson - Caring Mother Of Three Lovely Children

Most Nigerians know Mercy Johnson as a great actress and admire her talent. However, for some, she is not just a show business star but a beloved mother who reads stories at nights and warms the home with her love. This woman has participated in more than 170 television projects, but still found time for something other than work - family life. In this article, we’ll talk about Mercy Johnson children, who are definitely lucky that they have such a famous mom.

Importance of family in life of the actress

Let’s list some facts regarding Mercy Johnson private life:

● Mercy Johnson seems to love children very much and is not bothered about whether or not it will affect her career. The actress told reporters that because of her age and so as not to waste time in future she wanted to have her babies as quickly as possible. The star always knew for sure that she wanted to become a mother.

● Her wedding with Prince Odianosen Okojie took place in 2011. Many criticized Mercy Johnson and husband for hurry because the actress gave birth to her first child right after getting married in 2012 and soon after, she gave birth to two more.

Picture from Mercy Johnson's wedding

● However, she doesn't care about these remarks and comments, it's her life and only she can decide what her family life will be like. She is focused on making her home happy and not making the public happy.

● In Mercy Johnson family, there are already 3 children and it is quite possible that another baby will appear soon.

● In addition to achieving great fame, this woman had a plan for family life which she successfully fulfills. She had always wanted to have kids and as she became an adult she yearned for them even more. Now everything is just exactly as she hoped it would be.

● Even at the peak of her career Mercy Johnson was not afraid that the birth of her babies would affect how far she goes in the movie industry. Now she is a happy mother who is still making waves as a Nollywood star.

● Now that she has three children, she is happier and just loves sharing photos of her kids.

Perfect mother and wife

In fact, the love of her husband and children is more important than adoration from the public. We all know that fans change their minds pretty easily. Today people like one actor and tomorrow he bores them. Family will always provide warmth and joy. You can’t always be number one for the audience, but for your children, you're their hero.

The actress had had some disagreements with her husband over the years but that is to be expected in any home. These disputes were not so serious to part the lovers. If you have enough patience, all conflicts can be settled. If you are talking about Mercy Johnson, you can say that she is an intelligent, understanding woman that knows how to make family life comfortable.

Now the couple has two daughters and one son born in 2012 (Purity), 2014 (Henry), 2015 (Angel). As you can see the difference in their age is not too wide. Despite the fact that the body of the famous mother had to endure birthing several children in such short period, the star looks wonderful. It sure seems motherhood is beneficial for Mercy. After all, this is exactly what she has always dreamed of.

Maybe very soon, the public will find out more info about Mercy Johnson new baby, because the Internet is full of rumours about a fourth pregnancy of this beloved Nigerian actress.

Mercy herself answers journalists with a smile on her face about the fourth baby: “Coming soon” – like they say in the Nigerian movie industry."

Let’s wish Mercy Johnson and family long years of mutual understanding, happiness, gentleness and love!

