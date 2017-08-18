Home | Showtime | Beg Davido Or Phyno To Feature You & Watch Your Music Appreciated Fan Tells Efe
Read what he said below:

I earlier wrote an article clapping back at persons who take it as a part-time job to criticize the BBNaija Winner 2017, Efe.

On this piece, I’ll be stating some things Efe is failing to do; and I hope he takes note.

I am a real fan of Efe, and to be frank I cherish his music; it’s not easy to compose lyrics and implement it in a studio perfectly. To be precise, before or after he emerged winner of BBNaija, some prominent Nigeria artistes have promised to help carry him through the road of being famous to an extent — if I should mention names, one person is YBNL Boss, Olamide — but ever since we’ve not heard any form of advances between them.

Let’s use Mr Eazi as an example, there was a time he featured artistes who have their heads raised high in the industry, and that catapulted him far above his initial level. Yes! that was his album, but he was wise.

Now, back to Efe; give making new singles a pause for now, go out there fight to feature artistes like Davido, Falz, Olamide, Phyno, Reminisce, Ola Dips, Ice Prince, Sarkodie and lots more. Make those singles you’ve released already stand out, many of your fans have been waiting for a remix of your tracks with famous artistes — that’s what we want, do it and watch it shoot you to an unexpected height.

I saw an headline that depicts “I won’t be popular in next 3months or so” (if I should rephrase). Efe, if you really said that, drop it at once; work smartly in the Music Industry and you’ll gain real popularity.

I’ll always be your fan Efe; I only hope you utilize the hints stressed in this article.

God Bless You.

