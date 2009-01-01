Home | Showtime | Chuck Bass Is Back in Ed Westwick's New Show On Netflix
Gossip Girl fans will never give up hope on a reunion happening one day. But while we all wait not-so-patiently for the gang to get back together again, Chuck Bass fans can enjoy Ed Westwick's charm in his new show on Netflix.

The BBC's White Gold stars Westwick as a window salesman in 1980s England. While his new character sounds very different from the one and only Chuck Bass, he manages to remain as suave as ever. But this time, we get to hear the actor's British accent: Westwick was born in London, but in White Gold he channels an Essex vibe.

Westwick plays Vincent Swan in the show, the head salesman at Cachet Windows. Sure, the character isn't as rich as Chuck Bass, and his style isn't quite as good, but it's awesome to see Westwick back on screen again.

White Gold has already been renewed for a second season, which will air in 2018. Welcome back, Chuck Bass.


