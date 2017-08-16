Kendall Jenner Is In Hot Water For Her... Emoji Choice

Amongst everything else that's going on in the world these days, the internet has found time to pore over Kendall Jenner's Twitter feed. The inciting event: a fist bump emoji.
While celebrating the Kardashian-Jenner family's recent Hollywood Reporter cover, Kendall posted the caption, "sister power...girl power" with a tan fist bump emoji. Out of the five skin tone emoji options, she used the third one, labeled "medium."
The phenomenon of people using a different skin tone emoji (usually in the case of white people using markedly darker shades) isn't just limited to the model, but folks were quick to jump on her case:
But other people, while not exactly coming to her defense, seemed to side-eye the whole conversation:
