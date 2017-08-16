Home | Showtime | Kendall Jenner Is In Hot Water For Her... Emoji Choice

Amongst everything else that's going on in the world these days, the internet has found time to pore over Kendall Jenner's Twitter feed. The inciting event: a fist bump emoji.

While celebrating the Kardashian-Jenner family's recent Hollywood Reporter cover, Kendall posted the caption, "sister power...girl power" with a tan fist bump emoji. Out of the five skin tone emoji options, she used the third one, labeled "medium."

The phenomenon of people using a different skin tone emoji (usually in the case of white people using markedly darker shades) isn't just limited to the model, but folks were quick to jump on her case:

Me looking at the color of that emoji pic.twitter.com/M6DiOlykru — Alexis (@TrackCityChick) August 18, 2017

Why are you using the brown emoji tf — dub ziv (@dubravkaz) August 19, 2017

Y'all are not black. Next time use a white emoji — shawna (@Shawnaloveeee_) August 19, 2017

girl WHERE TF THAT BROWN FIST COME FROM ? u pale as ever — TEF LONDON (@YvesSaintLondon) August 20, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are worst of the Jenners & Kardashians. REALLY KENDALL?! You're white. Not black. Use the correct emoji. Stop fucking up. https://t.co/Q7UnPwqPE8 — A b b i (@sachs_abbi) August 20, 2017

oh nah, why Kendall put her emoji as a darker skin tone? — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) August 20, 2017

But other people, while not exactly coming to her defense, seemed to side-eye the whole conversation:

People are ACTUALLY mad about the COLOUR of the emoji Kendall Jenner used. Surely there's more important things to be angry about? — jazz (@jazz_matchett) August 20, 2017

People are mad bc Kendall Jenner used a specific colored fist emoji.............. I can't with the internet today. ✌️ — Sarah Jemiola (@sjemiola) August 20, 2017

As for Kendall herself? She seems pretty unbothered by it all: