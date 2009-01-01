Home | Showtime | JAY-Z Dedicated A Live "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington
On Sunday night, JAY-Z performed a headlining set at the UK's V Festival, and he took the time to shout out one of his former collaborators: the late Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park.

For those of you who grew up in the early 2000s listening to rap-rock, JAY-Z and Linkin Park's 2004 remix EP Collision Course was basically everything you could possibly want. Though the EP had six songs total, "Numb/Encore" is probably the most iconic track; the supergroup even collected a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2006. (During a performance where Bennington also covered "Yesterday" with Sir Paul McCartney.)

During his performance at V, JAY-Z took a moment to address Bennington's death: "Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester? Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!"

Watch the cover tribute performance below:


