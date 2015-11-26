Home | Showtime | Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga
JAY-Z Dedicated A Live "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga



Bra Jude GH
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga Kylie Jenner And Tyga

"You have no idea what I'm like in a relationship."

When you're part of one of the most famous families in the world, have close to 100 million Instagram followers and a beauty empire to run, going under the radar isn't exactly possible during a breakup. It's an experience that Kylie Jenner has just opened about in her new television show, Life of Kylie.

Discussing the break-up from her ex-boyfriend Tyga, with whom she was in a relationship for three years, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed: "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet."

 

thankful for my blended family

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onNov 26, 2015 at 5:06pm PST

"You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like, you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else," she added. The social media star, who just celebrated her 20th birthday, also claimed the Internet had a role to play in making her relationships so much harder to deal with when they turn sour.

"You cannot win with Internet. There's no winning. It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes," she said.


view more articles

About Article Author

Bra Jude GH
Bra Jude GH

I am extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. I have over 3+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. I am committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is my driving force.

View More Articles

Related Article

Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga

Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga

JAY-Z Dedicated A Live "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

JAY-Z Dedicated A Live "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

Kendall Jenner Is In Hot Water For Her... Emoji Choice

Kendall Jenner Is In Hot Water For Her... Emoji Choice

Latest Nigeria News