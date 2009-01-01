Home | Showtime | Gay? Singer-Turned Born-Again, Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Kissing His Pastor (+Photo)
Gay? Singer-Turned Born-Again, Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Kissing His Pastor (+Photo)



They have known each other for nearly 10 years, having met when he was just 14...and on Monday, Justin Bieber was seen kissing with friend and pastor Carl Lentz. 

Multi-award winning American singer-turned born-again, Justin Bieber, was caught on camera kissing his pastor, Carl Lentz on the cheek.

In recent times, Justin has become extremely religious to the extent he's cutting off his celebrity friends who engage in lifestyle that doesn't honour God, and he's even going on a cross country tour with his pastor who he is extremely close to.

