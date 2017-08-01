Home | Showtime | Your Favorite Singer Mariah Carey Goes Topless As She Covers “Paper Magazine”

You know the popular saying; “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!”, apparently, American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress Mariah Carey seems to have violated the rules as she covers the latest and special issue of Paper Magazine.

The photo shoot which took place in Las Vegas, sees the Without You singer go topless, rocking black gloves and a net like tight but showing a lot of body.

The singer and actress also took to her gram page to advertise and encourage fans to grab a copy of the latest edition.

According to her; “Out NOW! Pick up your copy today to find about all the festivity that happens in Vegas, but doesn’t stay in Vegas #VivaLasPaper @papermagazine.”

See post below;

