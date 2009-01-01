Home | Showtime | Top Ten Highest Earning Actors In The World [See list]
Wo Video: Olamide Reacts To Ban

Top Ten Highest Earning Actors In The World [See list]



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Top Ten Highest Earning Actors In The World [See list]
Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg has taken the number one spot, unseating The Rock on Forbes’ 2017 highest-paid actors list.

Forbes on Tuesday said Wahlberg made $68 million between June, 2016 and June 2017, leaving behind last year’s top earner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

That figure sums up the Boston native’s paydays from the forthcoming comedy “Daddy’s

The Rock, who doubles as a wrestler dropped to No. 2 spot this year with $65 million, thanks to earnings from his films “Baywatch” and “Jumanji.”

Diesel, who also served as “F8’s” star and producer and voiced baby Groot in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” was No. 3 with $54.5 million.

Just behind him in number 4 is Chinese action star, Jackie Chan, who earned an estimated $49 million.

Others are the “Avengers” star, Robert Downey Jr, in number 5; Adam Sandler number 6; Tom Cruise in number 7 and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar rounded out the top 10.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Top Ten Highest Earning Actors In The World [See list]
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Gay? Singer-Turned Born-Again, Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Kissing His Pastor (+Photo)

Gay? Singer-Turned Born-Again, Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Kissing His Pastor (+Photo)

Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga

Kylie Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Her Break-Up With Tyga

JAY-Z Dedicated A Live "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

JAY-Z Dedicated A Live "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

Latest Nigeria News