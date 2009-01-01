Home | Showtime | Actress Eucharia Anunobi Reacts To News Of Son’s Death
Top Ten Highest Earning Actors In The World [See list]
Photos: Big Brother Germany Contestants Strip Total N@ked For Raunchy Shower Scenes

Actress Eucharia Anunobi Reacts To News Of Son’s Death



  • 8 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Actress Eucharia Anunobi Reacts To News Of Son’s Death Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi
Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has confirmed the news of the death of her only child, Raymond.
The news of the death of the 15-year-old boy broke earlier on Tuesday.
Raymond, who happened to be her only child died from Sickle Cell Anaemia, a sickness he was reportedly born with.
Speaking with reporters on the child’s death, the actress said, “My son has gone to our place of origin to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullness of time.
“God knows best.
“Thank you, I appreciate it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Showtime Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Actress Eucharia Anunobi Reacts To News Of Son’s Death
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Wild Jubilation as Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Picks Anambra Governorship Nomination Form

Wild Jubilation as Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Picks Anambra Governorship Nomination Form

Photos: Big Brother Germany Contestants Strip Total N@ked For Raunchy Shower Scenes

Photos: Big Brother Germany Contestants Strip Total N@ked For Raunchy Shower Scenes

Latest Nigeria News