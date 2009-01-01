Home | Showtime | Photos: Big Brother Germany Contestants Strip Total N@ked For Raunchy Shower Scenes

German Big Brother reality television show contestants strip completely n*ked for raunchy shower scenes in clips watched by millions of viewers which emerged on social media.

Performance artist, Milo Moire stripped off for a bath watched by millions

Stars on the German version of celebrity Big Brother have left viewers speechless by stripping off for the cameras, The Sun UK reports.

The show, called Promi Big Brother, has seen gorgeous Milo Moire and Maria Herring leave very little to the imagination as they fight to win the series.

Milo Moire, a Swiss artist and model known for being photographed naked, hopped in the bath for an eye-popping soapy wash.

The Dusseldorf native was also seen covering up her incredible body when another housemate hosed her down in the garden.

Meanwhile, buxom pop star Maria Hering donned a tight dress that showed off her jaw-dropping cleavage as she became the first person, along with Israeli comedy actor Zachi Noy, to be evicted from the celebrity reality show.

The 30-year-old said she was happy to leave the famous house. She said: “I would not have given up on my own and I was also in a good situation. But I was still happy when they called out ‘Okay Maria, you can go’.”

Promi Big Brother was first broadcast in 2013 and the current season will end on Friday. It seems Europeans on reality TV shows are a bit less uptight than on British shores.