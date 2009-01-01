Home | Showtime | Stunning Russian TV Star Who is Famous for Her Voluptuous Boobs Reveals She Wants to Be a Nun

Margarita Kern made her name as a Russian reality TV star

A 27-year-old popular Russian reality TV star identified as Margarita Kern, who is well-known for her famous jaw-dropping curves voluptuous boobs has said she is interested in becoming a nun, adding that she wants to reconnect with her estranged father – who is a priest.

According to a report by DailyStar, the buxom brunette whose father is a puritan priest and raised her to stay away from men but found fame in Russian reality TV show Dom 2, also says she regrets not becoming a nun.

The TV star who rebelled and ran away from her family home 10 years ago says she hasn’t spoken to her father for 10 years, and in a candid admission to her fan, she claimed that if she had a chance to go back in time, she would have become a nun.

She said it was her father’s wish that she would have joined a nunnery, and that she regrets not doing so.

Her fans sympathised with her plight and supported her decision to leave home. One social media user said: “I think her father was too strict to her, this is why she rebelled soooo friggin’ badly. Maybe he should have been a little easier on her.”

But another user said: “To be honest I think any father won’t be able to accept such wild woman back. But let’s see.”

The busty celebrity noted that her father had previously promised to take her back and said she is determined to reignite their father-daughter relationship.